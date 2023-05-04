Thomas J. Dunn, Jr., 76, of Saunderstown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and friends. He is the devoted husband of Valerie (Azar) Dunn, they have been married for 34 years
Born in Providence, he is a son of the late Thomas J., Sr. and Kathleen (Clemens) Dunn.
After graduating from Bishop Hendricken High School, Tom enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Sgt. Dunn is an exceptionally proud US Marine and served for four years during the height of the Vietnam War.
He is a marine contractor and owner of Artisan Builders. Tom is a premiere dock builder, building docks from Wickford to Westerly.
His world is his wife and daughter, he loved to travel with them. Sunday afternoons were reserved for watching the New England Patriots.
Besides his wife, he leaves his loving daughter, Brittany Dunn; and his four siblings, Mary, James, Susan and Margaret Dunn; his mother-in-law, Alice Azar; and brother-in-law, Joseph Azar, Jr.
A special thank you to the South County Hospital Cancer Center, especially Dr. Angela Taber, along with her team for the exceptional care during Tom’s illness. Semper Fi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. His Mass will be livestreamed and can be found at https://youtube.com/live/AxFhL-qjWo4?feature=share. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI, 02903 (www.tomorrowfund.org) or The Unquiet Professional, PO Box 761 Wakefield, RI 02880. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.