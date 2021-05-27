Guida C. Schmedinghoff

Guida Cole Schmedinghoff passed away on May 18, 2021 at South County Hospital after a brief illness. Guida grew up as the oldest of eight children in Perryville, Missouri. At 17, she lied about her age in order to get a job with the FBI in Washington, DC. She later met the love of her life, Richard Schmedinghoff, at a dance at the Air Force Base in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1964, they embraced the unknown and moved to Turkey with their three children. Their adventures continued with moves to California and Pittsburgh, Pa., until eventually settling in West Kingston, RI.
Guida was employed by The University of Rhode Island for 16 years as and Administrative Assistant, at both the main campus and the Bay Campus. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress. She once made an entire Barbie wardrobe for her daughters and made many of her own clothes. Guida had amazing strength and resilience. She experienced a devastating stroke in 1988 and overcame it, volunteering her time to help others who had experienced stroke with the South County Stroke Club. She was named Stroke Survivor of the Year by the RI Chapter of the American Heart Association in 2000. She also participated in other community volunteer work and cared for her husband Richard during his illness and death in 1993. Guida was an avid reader and lifelong learner. She particularly enjoyed mysteries and Mark Twain. She began writing with the Creative Writing Group at the Neighborhood Guild when she was in her seventies and continued writing until recently. She enjoyed politics and current events. She will be greatly missed by her family: her three children, Dennis Schmedinghoff (Carol) of Sorrento, Florida, Susan Smith (Grant) of Wakefield, RI and Sara O’Cain of Providence, RI. and her grandchildren, Jonathan, Ellen, Taylor, Katherine, Alec, Megan and Lauren and one great Grandson Samuel. In addition she is survived by five siblings, many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial celebration will be held at 12 pm on Saturday June 12 at 112 Westwind Road, Wakefield RI In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to : Friends of SK Parks and Recreation 325 Columbia Street Peace Dale, RI 02879 Please note: For the Benefit of Creative Writing. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
