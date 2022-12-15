Carol A. McGovern

Carol Alice (Sherman) McGovern, 94, of Narragansett passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was the wife of the late E. Francis McGovern. Born in Wakefield, Rhode Island she was the daughter of the late Rowland and Elizabeth “Betty” Sherman.
Mrs. McGovern, along with her husband were the founding owners of McGovern Landscaping Inc. for 75 years. Prior to this she worked as a dental assistant and an office manager for several local dentists.
As a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she gave love unconditionally and taught all of us the importance of kindness, selfless service, duty to God and Country. As a businesswoman she, along with her husband and later with her son David J. McGovern built a successful business from the ground up at a time when few women ran companies. Often, she served as a role model and mentor. Known for having an open mind, an open heart, and an open door, she befriended many young people who would come to her for advice. She loved music, dance and the arts and always supported them through out her life.
She is survived by her sister Elizabeth “Dolly” Lillibridge, her children, LTC (Ret) Joanne E. McGovern, US Army, the late Carol Ann McGovern, David J. McGovern, Deputy Chief, Charleston Fire Department, Captain (Ret) William F. McGovern Narragansett Police Department. She leaves her grandson, Sergeant Ryan F. McGovern, Narragansett Police Department, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren as well as a large extended family
Carol is predeceased by her siblings, Gardner Sherman, Ronald Sherman, George Sherman, Neil Sherman, Sally M. Reposa and Emily Richards.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, December 14 in St Thomas More Church in Narragansett, with burial taking place in St Francis Cemetery in Peace Dale.
In lieu of flowers, please send donation in her name to The Prout School, 4640 Tower Hill Road, Wakefield, RI, 02879. For guest book and condolences visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.