Erin E. Durfee

Erin Elizabeth Durfee, 53, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2021 in her home after a long illness. She was the mother of Carlin Richard Durfee, 25.
Erin was born on March 31, 1968 in Narragansett, Rhode Island, where she resided for the entirety of her life. She attended Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Massachusetts and Narragansett High School in Rhode Island, the Community College of Rhode Island. She had various jobs, one of which was a certified nurse’s aide at the Scallop Shell Nursing Home. She also worked at her family’s restaurant, George’s of Galilee over the course of many years.
Erin was known for having a huge heart. She was a source of compassion and support for a vast group of friends throughout her community. Erin had a passion for cooking, nature, music, animals, and the ocean. She adored her three pets. She was known for her appreciation of the simple things in life and her generous, grateful heart. Her infectious laughter and quick wit brightened every room. Sadly, she left this world too soon.
She is preceded in death by her father, Elton Richard Durfee. In addition to her son, Carlin, Erin leaves behind mother Angela (McGeough) Durfee, brother Kevin Durfee and his wife, Tonia Durfee, sister Kristen (Durfee) Kramer and her husband, Joe Kramer, and four nieces and nephews - Aivan Durfee, Lina Durfee, Caroline Kramer, and Joseph Kramer.
A private service will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the E. Richard Durfee Scholarship Fund, C/O George’s of Galilee, 250 Sand Hill Cove Road in Narragansett, Rhode Island, 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
