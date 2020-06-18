Alfred A. Tefft

Alfred “Bud” A. Tefft, 88, of West Kingston, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Briggs) Tefft of 66 years. Born in Exeter, he was the son of the late Thomas “Frank” Tefft and Marie (Pelletier) Tefft.
Alfred retired from the South Kingstown School’s Maintenance Department. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, dirt track racing, and spending time with his family.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Kevin Tefft and his wife Mary, Brian Tefft and his wife Doreen, all of South Kingstown, and Heidi Cudworth and her husband Daniel of Sigil, PA; his grandchildren, Debby Reisert, Kevin Tefft, Amanda Tefft, Joshua Tefft, Taylor Cudworth, and Benjamin Cudworth; his great-grandchildren, Lucas Tefft and Gianna Dimaggio; and his siblings, Stella Lapointe, Ethel Pettis, and Owen Tefft. He was predeceased by six siblings.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Bud’s name to a charity of your choice. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.