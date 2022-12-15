Robert D. Dunley, 89, of North Kingstown and Naples, Florida passed away on December 4 surrounded by his family. Bob was born on February 23rd, 1933 in Providence. He was predeceased by his parents, William F. Dunley and Roxana U. Dunley, by his sister Marion F. Olausen and by his daughter, Susan L. Dunley.
Bob grew up in Cranston and was a 1951 graduate of Cranston High School. He received an associate’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1954. He furthered his education in 1963 through the University of Rhode Island’s Executive Development program and in 1984 through Barrington College’s Executive Master’s Program in Business Administration.
Bob applied his engineering skills when he worked at Venture engineering in Warren, at Raytheon as a mechanical engineer, at Ideal Windlass in East Greenwich, and Wickford Shipyard as an engineer and draftsman. It was during his tenure at Wickford Shipyard that Bob designed the first prototype for a floating dock system to be utilized on the east coast. Bob was the production and inventory Control Manager at Kenney Manufacturing from 1962 until 1987 when he joined his wife, Betsey, at their company, Jamestown Distributors, where he was the general manager until his retirement in 1997.
Bob enjoyed all things involving Narragansett Bay. For many years he participated in the Rhode Island Tuna Tournament. He enjoyed sailing on the Bay as a newlywed with his wife, Betsey aboard their doubled ended sloop, “Hangover” and in later years sharing his love of sailing with his daughters, Susan and Dawn. Bob sailed in many offshore races including the Annapolis to Bermuda Race, the Newport to Bermuda Race and in the Marion to Bermuda Race.
In his retirement Bob could be found on the beautiful beach at his home in Naples or golfing with his friends and Betsey at Lakewood Country Club where not once but three times he had a hole-in-one.
Always a critical thinker, engineer and draftsman at heart, Bob offered up his knowledge and skills to projects big and small. Many a friend has claimed Bob as the person to be stranded with on a desert island.
Bob was a former member of the vestry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wickford, a former member of the East Greenwich Yacht Club and Jamestown Yacht Club, of Lakewood Country Club, Naples, Florida and the Washington Lodge #5 AF & AM.
Bob leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Betsey (Aldrich), his daughter Dawn Roch and son-in-law, Ray of North Kingstown, and four grandchildren; Neal P. D. Leonard of Jacksonville, Florida, Zachary R. A. Roch of North Kingstown, Leah A. Roch, of Charleston, SC and Charlotte D. Roch of North Kingstown.
A service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held on Saturday, December 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wickford. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to HopeHealth, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI. 02904.
