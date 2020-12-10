Walter E. Connery

Walter Earl Connery, longtime resident of North Kingstown, RI, passed away on December 7, 2020, at the Rhode Island Veterans Home at the age of 100. He is survived by his sons Charles Connery (Anne) and David Connery (Karen), eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Bernice Johnson and thirteen nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Doris and daughter Dale Kelly.
Mr. Connery was a WWII veteran with the Army Air Corps, having served as an aircraft technician. He retired as a federal civil service employee from Quonset Point.
He married his wife Doris in November 1944. He was active in the North Kingstown community with youth sports, the Boy Scouts, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wickford.
He was a dedicated, hardworking man who loved his family and taught his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren they could achieve anything they wanted with hard work and determination.
His knowledge and skills with carpentry, wood working, electrical, plumbing, automotive, gardening, fresh and saltwater fishing, hunting, cooking and baseball truly made him part of the greatest generation.
Many thanks to the Rhode Island Veterans Home nurses, staff and comrades for their care, support and dedication.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
