Nick G. Korentis, a resident of Narragansett, RI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the end of a memorable journey to Greece and Scandinavia alongside his long-time partner and love, Janice Wright. Left behind is his cherished family, including his son G. Alexander Korentis, his wife Lisa, and his granddaughter, Ariana, as well as his daughter, Andrea Korentis, and grandson, Nikolas Korentis. He is also survived by his four sisters, Poppi, Yota, Luisa, and Dina as well as a brother, Andreas. He was predeceased by his former wife, Terry.
Nick was born and raised in Aroi, Patras, Greece. He served in the Greek military then graduated with an engineering degree. Nick’s passion for exploration led him to embark on worldly adventures from an early age, serving as an engine officer in the Greek Merchant Marines. It was during a perilous encounter with a catastrophic hurricane off the coast of South Africa that he decided to seize the opportunity to migrate to the land of promise — the USA. Drawing upon his extensive knowledge and experience in power generation for tanker ships, Nick joined Masoneilan in Norwood, MA, as an engineering valve technician. His exceptional skills and expertise led him to be featured in their international catalog for his work on anti-cavitation cartridges. Recognized for his technical proficiency and charismatic personality, Nick quickly rose as the ideal candidate for technical sales, earning numerous regional and national sales awards. In 1994, Nick utilized his talents to establish QCI, Inc., a company specializing in the design and manufacture of high precision, mechanical components catering to a diverse range of industries. Over the past 23 years, he worked closely with his son, Alex, until his untimely passing.
Nick resided in Mansfield then Rehoboth, MA, before relocating to Narragansett, RI in 2002. Wherever he called home, he took pride in cultivating his gardens, which he truly loved to nurture. Nick loved living by the ocean, enjoying the Sunday paper with his coffee and bagel at Narragansett Beach, walking the sea wall and seeing the Atlantic Ocean. But his favorite place in the world was on the veranda at his home he and Jan shared in Loutraki, Greece, enjoying his kourabiede and Metaxa watching the sun set over the Bay of Corinth. He so loved showing everyone his beautiful homeland of Greece and welcomed many visitors.
To his family and friends, he was kind, generous, loving and giving, as all who knew him agree. Nick will be missed by all but he will remain in our hearts forever.
A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 15 in the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Old Fernwood Cemetery, Kingstown Road in Kingston. Visitation was held at the William W. Tripp Funeral Home in Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated.
A celebration of Nick’s life will be held on August 5, 2023 from 12-3 p.m. at Kinney Bungalow, 505 Point Judith Road, Narragansett, RI 02882. Please come casual and bring your favorite Nick stories to share. For more information, visit
