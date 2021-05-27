Marsha A. Christensen of Hunt Avenue, Wakefield, RI and Pompano Beach FL., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Marsha was born in South Kingstown on March 23, 1938 to her late parents, Frank and Christine Palmisano of Wakefield. Marsha was the wife of the late Edward Christensen Jr. They were married for 53 years.
She is survived by her son, Scott E. Christensen, his fiancé Kathleen, her sister-in-law, Cheryl Gale Burchette, her nephew, Chuck Gale and many cousins. She was predeceased by her son, Dana F. Christensen.
Marsha owned Palmisano’s Restaurant (Iggy’s) for many years. She also worked at Laurel Lane and Pinecrest Golf Courses. She enjoyed playing golf and spending her winters in Florida. Marsha was a member of the South Kingstown Elks Lodge #1899.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the SK Elks Lodge at 60 Belmont Ave in Wakefield on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm. A private burial will be held at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
