Carolyn Caparco, 80, of Narragansett passed away on May 22, 2020 after a brief illness, not related to COVID-19. She was the wife of the late John Caparco. Born in Providence to the late Gilbert & Norma Cartier.
Carolyn graduated from URI. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority where she made life-long friends. She worked for a short time at the RI Attorney General’s Office before dedicating herself to her true passion of being a mother and wife. She resided in Coventry, Cranston, and was a lifetime resident of Bonnet Shores, Narragansett, RI. Carolyn loved hosting family gatherings, gardening, playing bridge with her friends, and animals especially her cat “Muffy”.
She leaves her children, Carole Caparco Tucker, Linda Wholean and her husband Coleman, and Richard Booth; five grandchildren Hailey Tucker, Orion, Austin and Tyler Wholean, and Ryan Booth; a great grandson Reef Wholean.
She will be sorely missed. Her daughters extend a heartfelt thank you to the Cathleen Naughton staff (Kim, Julie, Mike, Cindy, Suzanne) for their loving care and compassion over the past nine months.
Her funeral and burial will be private and a mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Ave., #210, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
