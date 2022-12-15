Sean Fagan, 74, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island passed away on December 12, 2022. He was the son of the late Thomas E.P. Fagan and Carol Browning Sherry-Fagan. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years Nancy Shore Fagan, son Scott James Fagan, daughter in-law Kathryn Ann Fagan, and Granddaughter Claire Catherine Fagan.
Sean was a graduate from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Business. He was an avid golfer and went on to win the Yankee Conference during his time at university. He taught golf lessons at various golf courses around Rhode Island. During the summers, he was a lifeguard at Misquamicut and Scarborough Beaches, taught swimming lessons, and was responsible for saving many lives.
Sean worked at John Hancock Financial selling insurance and went on to start his own insurance business Fagan & Associates.
In addition to his wife and Son’s family, Sean is survived by his siblings: Christopher Fagan of Wakefield, T. Michael Fagan of South Kingstown, Debra Fagan-McGinley and her husband Michael of Warwick, Patrick Fagan and his wife Kathleen of Wakefield, Timothy Fagan of New York, and Albert T. Fagan and his wife Debra of Kingston; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is predeceased his late brother, James Fagan.
He loved spending time with family and friends and was known for his sense of humor. One of the family’s favorite pastimes was playing cards together, especially High Low Jack. Sean also loved to travel with his wife and son, during which many of his fondest memories were made.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the following organizations:
1. National Kidney Foundation at 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10016
2. Parkinson’s Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131
3. Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care at 1085 N Main Street, Providence, RI 02904
A memorial service to celebrate Sean’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 114 High Street in Wakefield.
Online condolences are available at www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
