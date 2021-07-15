Richard J. Sullivan, 87, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home on July 12, 2021. He was the loving husband of the late Carol M. (Moore) Sullivan. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Joseph W. Sullivan and Geneva (Jenkins) Sullivan.
Mr. Sullivan was employed as a warehouse manager with Juice Services until his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Richard was a member of the First Baptist Church in North Kingstown, volunteer with One LINKS at Forest Park Elementary School, member of the Narragansett Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club and member of the Yankee Trailers. He led walks and hikes throughout South County, creating the Freedom Trail at Rome Point. He also proudly organized and led an annual Memorial Day walking tour throughout the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery to honor those who served our country. For 12 consecutive years, Richard participated in the RI Multiple Sclerosis 150 Bike Tour.
He leaves his loving children: Debra A. Smith and her husband Steven of Cumberland, Steven M. Sullivan and his wife Teri of St. Augustine, FL, Susan L. Hayes and her husband John of Lincoln, and Kelley S. Mello and her husband Tony of Portsmouth. He was the father of the late Richard A. Sullivan. Cherished grandfather of Kylie Bieri, Meghan Sullivan, Gregory Gagnon, Amy Salamon, Alyssa Mota, Matthew Sullivan, Leanne Emery, and great-grandfather of Travis, Hayes, Emma, Gregory, Emily, Nora, Tyler, Aubree, Marly, Thomas, and Anne. He was the brother of the late Dorothy Verdoia.
His Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, North Kingstown, RI. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Relatives & friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 or to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
