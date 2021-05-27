David F. Sherman

David Franklin Sherman, 86, of Perryville, RI, passed away May 21, 2021 at home after a long illness. A life-long resident of South Kingstown, he was born November 12, 1934 to the late Stuart Asher Sherman, Sr. and Mary Brown Sherman.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Claire James Sherman of Perryville, RI. “Uncle Dave” also left behind five nephews, two nieces, and many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Claire S. Pitcher, and his brother, Stuart A. Sherman, Jr.
Mr. Sherman was co-owner with his brother, Stuart A. Sherman, Jr. of Pitcher’s Garage in Perryville for 37 years. He served honorably in the United States Army. He was a member of the Rhode Island Antique Tractor Club and past member of New England BMW Biker’s Club.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
