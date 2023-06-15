Linda A. Farr

Linda Anne Farr, 77, of Narragansett, passed away Saturday, June 10th. She was born in Providence on February 12th, 1946 to the late Edwin C. and Margaret E Farr. She is survived by her two sons, Andrew and Mathew. She was the beloved sister of Judith Benford, Margaret Cuddy, and her late husband Jack Cuddy, and Nancy Jones and her husband Robert. Linda was blessed with five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Sophie, Addison, Cooper and Finnegan Mahar and daughter-in-law, Kelley. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their beautiful children, whom she adored.
Linda was formerly married to Arthur “Buddy” Mahar. She graduated from Pilgrim High School in Warwick and received her bachelor’s degree from Columbia University in New York City. Linda was a tireless worker and held jobs as an American Airlines flight attendant and a Territory Sales Manager for Philip Morris USA. Additionally, Linda spent countless hours volunteering in her community. Most recently she was a lay Eucharistic Visitor for St. Peter’s by the Sea. Linda enjoyed traveling in her RV, walking, gardening, beading, the beach and spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at St. Peter’s by the Sea, 72 Central Street in Narragansett, on Monday, June 19 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Pawtuxet Memorial Cemetery, located at 100 Harrison Avenue in Warwick.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her memory and life well lived immediately following the burial at a location to be communicated at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the Parkinson’s Foundation, MichaelJFox.org or St. Peter’s by the Sea. For guestbook and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.