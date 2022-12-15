Carole A. Paster

Carole A. (Barney) Paster, 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Howard G. Paster for 37 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Catherine (Leddy) Barney.
Carole was an active member of the Exeter #12 Grange, National Grange, Washington County Pomona, and The RI State Grange for 60 years. She volunteered for many years at the Kinder & Day Camp at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Charlestown. Carole was also a proud member of the weight loss group, TOPS, Inc.
In addition to her husband, Howard, Carole was the sister of the late Florence Miller; sister-in-law of Richard Miller, and Stephen Paster; aunt of Seth and David Miller. She is also survived by many loving cousins.
Her funeral service were held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Charlestown. Burial took place at the RI Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 15 East Beach Rd, Charlestown, RI 02813.
Visit www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
