Cynthia A. Smalley, wife of Daniel J. Smalley, Sr., passed away on July 6, 2021.
Born in Providence, RI, on July 16, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Jane (Fedo) Bouvier.
She leaves her children, Daniel J. Smalley, Jr. and his wife Abigail, Matthew Smalley and his wife Jenna Marie and daughter Samantha, all of South Kingstown, RI. Grandsons Daniel “Tripp” and Weston will forever remember their Cece for all of the love and fun she shared.
She also leaves her sister Kathy Cushing and her husband, the late Dennis Cushing of Cranston, RI and her brother Richard Bouvier and his wife Alba of Port Charlotte, FL as well as five beloved nieces and nephews and their children.
She met her devoted husband Dan, her high school sweetheart, in 1972 and they married in 1977. She graduated from the former Notre Dame High School in Central Falls, RI before receiving her Bachelors of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Rhode Island in 1977. She was a trusted and nurturing comfort to many, both in her work and at home. She spent the first half of her career at Roger Williams Hospital, spending many years as the Nurse Manager of the ICU. Cindy especially loved the time she spent as the infant and toddler nurse at Moses Brown School. She has been an ally of the Down Syndrome community, serving as President of the Board of DSSRI and advocating for the community through the Seven Hills Foundation and the Cumberland Special Education Advisory Committee.
Cindy enjoyed spending time in her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens at the beloved home she designed. She also loved reading, antiquing, going to the beach with her grandchildren, and spending time on the water with her husband.
The heavens are brighter tonight as they claimed the shiniest star that earth could offer. While Cindy will be dearly missed, we know she is going to teach the heavens how to party!
The Celebration of Cindy’s Life will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PF Warriors (PFWarriors.com). Arrangements are entrusted to the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI.
