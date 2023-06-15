Lora Bridges

Lora (Sherman) Bridges, 99, of Wakefield, was born on August 26, 1923 in a house on Point Judith Road in Narragansett. She was the daughter of the late Alvern Sherman and the late Madeline Tucker Sherman. Lora was the sister of the late Allene Sherman of Wakefield, Evelyn Olsson of Florida, Alvern “Bob” Sherman of North Kingstown and Leonard Sherman of North Kingstown. She was married for 66 years to her late husband, John Bridges, who she met while attending Baptist Youth Fellowship at the Wakefield Baptist Church. Lora was the mother of the late Carol DiBiasio (Andy). She leaves behind her son Kenneth (Barbara) of West Kingston, Llora Bridges of Ohio, Cheryl Holland (Peter) of Wakefield, Barbara Wheeler and Linda Town (Keith) both of Charlestown. Lora leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
Mom was kind and loving to everyone she met. She had many hobbies including cooking and baking for the ones she loved, entertaining herself with jigsaw puzzles and word searches, and reading classic novels. She put her family first and gave us a tremendous amount of love that can hold on to forever. Even though she lived such a long life, it still didn’t seem long enough! She passed on the morning of June 10, 2023.
Visiting hours will be held in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, Thursday, June 15 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
