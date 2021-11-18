Janet W. Breault, 84, of Wickford, passed away November 10, 2021 at South County Hospital. She was the loving wife of Richard D. Breault. Born in Cortland, NY, she was the oldest daughter of the late Justin Walworth and Grace (Houlihan) Walworth.
Janet met and married the love of her life — Dick Breault — 46 years ago, December, 1975. The highest priority in her life was for family and home. Janet’s wide interests and hobbies were a source of joy for all. Cooking for family and friends, hosting impromptu meals, sponsoring competitive gatherings such as the “Breault’s Bistros” were well loved parts of her life. Mrs. Breault was an elementary school teacher for 37 years, teaching most of those years in Coventry, CT. Upon her retirement, she moved to Wickford year-round, spending her time pursing passions for early American history, educational experiences and community. She served as a docent for Smith’s Castle, developing their history program, past Board member and president of the Cocumscussoc Association, docent at South County Museum and Roger Williams Park Zoo. She was also a member of the “Stitch n’ Bitch” Knitting Group - her knitting needles were seldom quiet and she produced hundreds of mittens and scarfs for the Jonnycake Center and more personal gifts for family members. The foundation of her social life was with the Wickford Yacht Club — where she and her husband served a variety of committees, spent time on the water and made lifelong friends.
In addition to her husband Dick, she leaves her loving children: Colleen Tourtellotte (late Edward Tourtellotte) of Chicopee, MA, Margaret Bleier (Kevin) of Wilmington, MA, Siobhan E. OBara of Wickford, Lisa M. Gilbert (Phil) of Austin, TX, and Michael D. Breault (Gordon Hoppe) of New York, NY. Cherished Nana to Jennifer Ross, Kimberly Bettro, Liz Heller, Catie Maguire, Emily Maguire, Allison Bleier, Justin Bleier, and great-Nana of Madison Bettro, Dillon Bettro, and Finnegan Maguire. She was the sister of Sharon Walworth of North Providence and Lawrence Walworth of O’Fallon, MO.
Having been born in the depression, Janet could squeeze six pennies out of a nickel. And like a true Irish woman, she never hesitated to use a tea bag twice. She also frequently broke out Into song or quipped a bit of Irish advice. A creative cook - she was renowned for “chicken pizza” (you were chicken if you did not eat it) and batches upon batches of cookies and other delights. Her favorite time of the year was the Christmas holiday - an opportunity to produce her mother’s famed fruitcake recipe, display the hundreds of Santas’ in her collection and be guaranteed that her children and extended family would all gather with her at home.
In accordance with Janet’s wishes, her funeral and burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the North Kingstown Food Pantry and the Jonnycake Thrift and Donation Center of Wakefield.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
