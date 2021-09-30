Arturo B. Flores, USN (ret.), 93, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully at the Hulitar Hospice Center on September 21, 2021. Born in Pangasinan, Metro Manila, Philippines, he was the son of the late Leocadio and Monica (Batuyong) Flores.
Petty Officer Flores served with distinction in the United States Navy for 20 years, and participated in the Inchon Landing exercises during the Korean war. He served aboard the USS Lake Champlain during the Gemini V and VII recovery operations. His final duty station, Quonset Point Naval Air Station, brought him and his family to Rhode Island.
Following his retirement in 1966, he transitioned to the U.S. Civil Service working at naval installations in Quonset Point and Newport. He retired from NUSC Newport in 1987 after 21 years of service. He was a proud member of the Fleet Reserve Association. While working full-time, he earned an accounting degree from Johnston & Wales University. In his spare time and retirement, he pursued many interests including woodworking, birdwatching, and gardening, as well as caring for his grandchildren and extended family.
Arturo was the devoted husband to the late Estella Q. Flores for seventy years. He is survived by his siblings Honesto Flores and Madeline Estepa of San Diego CA; four children, Jesusa Flores of Long Beach, CA, Jose Arturo Flores and wife Patricia of North Kingstown, Alexander Flores of West Warwick, and Elizabeth St. Onge and husband David of North Kingstown; two grandchildren Sean St. Onge and fiancée Allison, and Erin Monica Flores, great-granddaughter Juliana Estella St. Onge; and multiple grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was predeceased by late siblings Elizabeth Flores, Rebecca Flores, Manual Flores, Rosalie Flores, Augusto Flores, Flaviano Flores.
Visiting hours were held on Saturday, September 25 followed by a Memorial Service at Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home in North Kingstown. His burial with military funeral honors was held in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arturo’s name to Branch 42 of the Fleet Reserve Association, 21 Iafrate Way, North Kingstown, RI 02852 or at www.fra.org/fra/Web/Donate_Now.aspx?ITEMID=GENERAL, or, St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated. Kindly visit www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
