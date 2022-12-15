Jeannine Morrissette, 87, of South Kingstown, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Camille and Bernadette (Belliveau) Ledoux. She was the beloved wife of Maurice Morrissette and they were married for 69 wonderful years.
Jeannine was an active woman to say the least. She was an avid tennis player for 50 years. Jeannine was also an international skier and later took up golfing. She was always ready for a good game of bridge. The greatest joy of her life was her beautiful family. She treasured family vacations and hosting her loved ones at the beach house. Family was everything to her.
Besides her husband, Jeannine is survived by her children Judith Rush, Michael P. Morrissette and Steven M. Morrissette; her grandchildren Meghan, Geoffrey, Matthew, Kyle, Neal, Kayta, and Sarah; and her brothers Ronald Ledoux and Roland Ledoux. She was also the sister of the late Roger Ledoux and Richard Ledoux.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. in St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck School House Rd. in Charlestown. An hour of visitation will be held prior to the mass at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St. in Wakefield from 10-11 a.m. For guest book and condolences, visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
