Robert S. Stewart, Jr.

Robert Shepherd Stewart, Jr., age 88, of South Kingstown passed away at Elderwood of Scallop Shell on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, surrounded by his children, after a short battle with Stage 4 Melanoma. He was a life-long South County resident since his birth in 1935. He was the son of Robert Shepherd Stewart, Sr. and Elizabeth Crawford Oxx, founders of the Stewart Nursery Company on Tuckertown Road which is celebrating its 90th year in business.
Bob graduated from South Kingstown High School in 1953 and the University of Rhode Island in 1957 with a degree in horticulture to later become a licensed landscape architect. As a second-generation nurseryman, he served as President of the Rhode Island Nurseryman’s Association, long-time member of the Rotary Club, as well as Chairman of the South Kingstown Planning Board. During his tenure, he was instrumental in developing the vision and creation of the town’s comprehensive master plan.
For over 78 years, he grew and planted many of the established trees and shrubs that adorn the streets and houses of South County to this day. He is particularly known for his skills at propagating the Stewartia tree, which is native to Japan/Korea and is prized for its unique multi-colored bark and camelia-like flower.
Bob is survived by his brother Peter Crawford Stewart of Norfolk, Virginia and his three children: Heather Stewart Kester of McAllen, Texas, Ian Robert Stewart, and Kyle Shepherd Stewart (spouse Kristen) of South Kingstown as well as four grandchildren: Madison Stewart, Mackenzie Kester, Mikayla Kester, and Jake Stewart.
Bob could always be found at Old Mountain Lanes throughout his life, either as an avid bowler or having lunch at noon sharp, rain or shine. Robert took great pride in the natural beauty of our hometown. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please consider the planting of a tree or a shrub in continuation of his legacy.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home on 88 Columbia Street in Wakefield. For guestbook and condolences, visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
