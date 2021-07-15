Patricia A. Douglas

Patricia Ann Douglas passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a long illness at Westerly Hospital in RI on July 13, 2021.
Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Agnes and Alfred Bergantine of Esmond, RI, and attended North Providence High School. Pat has been a resident of Great Island in Narragansett, RI for over 25 years where she lived with her beloved husband Walter Douglas and her dog Dylan.
Prior to moving to the South County area Pat enjoyed many years and was well known as a saleswoman/manager in the women’s apparel department known as “The Loft” with Ronel Clothing Store in Greenville, RI. She went on to graduate from Katharine Gibbs School in 1987 and worked in various administrative support positions which included Metropolitan Insurance, Wakefield Professional Services, and Gates Property Management.
Pat’s interests included bowling, tennis, golf, drawing, reading, traveling, watching movies, socializing, and taking care of her dog. Pat and her dog completed the Emotional Support Certificate Program through Pet Partners. Dylan was her constant companion throughout her sickness.
Besides her husband, Pat leaves her three children, Todd E. Hudson, 59 of St. Augustine, FL and his wife Danielle Hudson, daughter, Dana Folco, 58 and her partner Bill DiSandro of Warwick, RI, and her daughter Beth Fallon, 54 of Sterling, CT and her husband Christopher Fallon. Pat has nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, RI. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI, 02904 and or Pet Partners, 345 118th Ave SE, Ste 200, Bellevue, WA, 98005. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.