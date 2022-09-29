Steven M. Gault, 62, of North Kingstown, passed away September 25, 2022 at Kent Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Steven A. Gault and Margaret M. (Flynn) Gault.
Steven worked as a shipfitter with Electric Boat and Senesco Marine for many years until his retirement. He loved football and was an avid New England Patriots fan.
He leaves his loving daughter, Rikki Lyn Gault of Hope, RI and her companion Shawn Dooley. He was the father of the late Eric S. Gault. He was the brother of Mary E. Collins and her husband Chris of North Kingstown, William Gault and his wife Sharon of North Kingstown, and the late James E. Gault. Cherished uncle of James M. Gault, Matthew Collins & his wife Kelsey, Mark S. Collins & his wife Sarah, Erin J. Gault, Scott M. Collins, John Gault, Jacob Gault, and grand-uncle of Nicholas McAllister, Michael McAllister, and Everly Collins.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church, located at 381 School Street in North Kingstown. Burial will be private.
Calling Hours will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, located at 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village in North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716 will be appreciated. For online messages of condolence, visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
