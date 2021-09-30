Harold J. Shay, 89, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 19th, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Catherine Jean (Provost) Shay. Born in Queens, NY, he was a son of the late Samuel and Marion (Madigan) Shay.
Mr. Shay was a football coach for over 50 years, helping shape young athletes. He coached at Southern Illinois University, Holy Cross, Southern Connecticut State College, and the University of Rhode Island. Harold was an Army veteran. He served on the honor guard at Arlington National Cemetery. He achieved a Master’s Degree from the University of Notre Dame.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Christopher Shay and Charles Shay, a brother, William Shay and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Charles Shay.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, September 27 at St. Mary Star in Narragansett. Burial followed in St. Francis Cemetery in Peace Dale.
