Russell W. Greene, 86, of North Kingstown, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was the loving husband of Gloria (Cabral) Greene for 50 years. Born in East Greenwich, he was a son of the late Harold A. Greene and Mildred E. (Stone) Greene.
Russell owned and operated Greene’s Flowers, Inc. of Wickford for over 39 years until his retirement. A charter member of the North Kingstown Rotary Club, he was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award. He was active with the Kentish Guards RIM as Lieutenant Colonel, member of the Mayflower Society, RI Motor Vehicle Collectors Club, and an avid sailor. Russell loved history, genealogy, military memorabilia, and photography.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving daughters: Amanda A. Bruno and her husband Frank of North Carolina and Gwendolen W. Lane her husband Robert of Coventry. Cherished grandfather of Avery J. Lane and Robert W. Lane, both of Coventry. He was the brother of the late Robert A. Greene and Gordon H. Greene. He also leaves his faithful dog, Nixie.
Calling Hours will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 3-6 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, located at 140 West Main Street in Wickford Village, North Kingstown. His graveside service in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private.
For online messages of condolence, visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.