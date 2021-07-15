Debra A. Hubeny, 65, of Narragansett, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 12, 2021. Born in Southington, CT, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Sergan) Hubeny.
Debra enjoyed practicing her faith with regular church attendance; spending time with her family and friends; enjoyed her dog Daisy; walking the seawall and watching game shows.
She is survived by her son, Scott J. Hubeny and his wife Charlene of Brockton, MA; her brother, Allen Hubeny of Southington, CT; her sister, Klair Bennison of Southington, CT and five grandchildren.
Her funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Southern R. I., P.O. Box 458, Wakefield, RI 02880. For guestbook and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
