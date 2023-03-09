Marjorie (Midge) J. Dickinson Whaley, 87 of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2023. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of Lewis E. & Madeline (King) Dickinson. She was the wife of the late Joseph C. Whaley Jr., and they were married for 65 years. After attending Howard Seminary in West Bridgewater MA, Aunt Midge attended Rhode Island School of Design and those that knew her knew her talent as an artist. If you were lucky, you have one of her pieces, typically depicting the Point Judith lighthouse and the E. Carl Rice Jr., two of her favorite subjects. Aunt Midge met the love of her life when summering at her aunt’s cottage on Little Comfort. Married in 1956, they were inseparable. In the early years, Aunt Midge would crew for Uncle Joe, aboard the E. Carl Rice.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and Lucky, her cat. She is predeceased by her siblings Richard Dickinson, Robert Dickinson and Susan Belmer. Her sweet demeanor and vivid blue green eyes will be sorely missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Skilled Nursing Center and Hope Hospice for their compassionate care given Aunt Midge.
Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Point Judith Fishermen’s Scholarship Fund, PO Box 386 Narragansett, RI 02882. Online condolences available at averystorti
