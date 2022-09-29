James T. Lewis, 81, of Peace Dale, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Jim was the loving husband of 47 years to his late wife, Margaret (Whalon) Lewis, and then the loving partner of six years to Diane Fasching. He was the proud and perfect father of sons Scott and Michael, and of daughters-in-law Maeve and Stephanie; the beloved grandfather of Nora, Susan, Emma, Sean, and Adam; the cherished brother of Jean (Lewis) Caruso; and the devoted son of the late Perle and Geraldine (Keating) Lewis.
Jim was born in Binghamton, New York, grew up in nearby Johnson City, and was a lifelong Catholic. He earned degrees in mathematics from Notre Dame and Brown and was an excellent math professor at the University of Rhode Island for over 40 years. Friendly competition brightened Jim’s entire life. Little league baseball, JV basketball, high school golf, college bowling, local tennis leagues, youth soccer and baseball coaching, big golf matches, and competitive bridge all brought memorable successes, colorful stories, and deeply meaningful bonds and friendships.
Life’s simple pleasures provided Jim great joy and contentment. He walked daily, read constantly, followed sports and politics, enjoyed coffee and great food, and focused on family. He traveled extensively to Hawaii, France, Ireland, Alaska, South Carolina, Kentucky, New York, and many
other places.
Jim was a source of genuine and relentless positivity, was wonderfully generous and charitable, and shared great wisdom and perspective. He was smart, witty, and kind. He valued all of life’s important things only. He will be missed, but the memory and profound influence of how he lived life and treated people will continue to provide a perfect guiding example to everyone he touched.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, September 26 in Christ the King Church. Burial was private.
Special thanks to the HopeHealth Hospice Team for their attentive care and service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
