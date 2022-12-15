Peter E. Kearns, 89, of South Kingstown and Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, December 12. He was born in Providence, RI to his loving parents, the late Matthew and Barbara (Nichols) Kearns. Peter was a devoted husband to his wife Virginia (Calitri) Kearns for 63 years.
Those who know Peter will remember him as a man who enjoyed gardening, golf, and was an avid sports fan. In his early years he played baseball and football for URI before playing baseball in the U.S. Airforce. Peter went on to become a physical education teacher, spending a year in Middletown, eight years in Narragansett and 19 years in North Kingstown. He spent many years as a dedicated baseball, golf and football coach. He also enjoyed being a part of the chain crew at URI. Above all, Pete enjoyed life and 5 o’clock martinis the most.
Besides his wife Virginia, Peter is survived by his children; Stephen Kearns and Elizabeth, Scott Kearns and son in-law; Barry Foster, grandchildren; Ashley Foster, Lindsey Dewey, Matthew Foster, Chelsea Richardson, Jared Kearns, Austin Kearns, Amanda Kearns, Great-Grandchildren; Wesley Swallow, Penelope Richardson and Gabriella Butts. He is pre-deceased by his daughter, Stephanie Foster.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 15th at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High St. in Wakefield. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery in Peace Dale. For guest book and condolences, visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
