Madonna R. Joy

Madonna Rose Joy “Donna”, 81 of South Kingstown passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Agnes (Manning) Malgieri. Madonna worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles State of Rhode Island for many years before retiring. She was a communicant of St. Thomas More Church, Narragansett. She was the loving and devoted mother of Michele E. Joy, Christopher R. Joy and Thomas E. Joy. She is survived by six grandchildren who loved and enjoyed every minute spent with her.
All that knew her enjoyed and shared in her spirit of love of life, family, and friends. She was so much to so many and her passing will leave many longing for her spirit.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, July 10, 2021 in St. Thomas More Church, with a burial at St. Francis Cemetery in Peace Dale. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Thomas More Church, Dominican Orphanage Fund, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett, RI 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.