Christian J. Petrichko

On October 26, at 4:44 pm, Christian John Petrichko passed away, surrounded by his family. Christian’s time on this earth was a joy to him and all of those who knew him. He loved life and often told his boys “look around boys, it doesn’t get any better than this!”
Skater, surfer, fisherman, artist, builder, son, father, friend.
Christian was a true family man, the loves of his life were Mary Meghan and his three sons, Oliver, Sam and Charlie. He was a loving son, brother, cousin and uncle.
He was the son of Deb Petrichko and Randy Petrichko, the brother of Randy Petrichko II, his twin, and Shiloh Petrichko.
He was Uncle Buck to Wyatt, Cali, Jesse, Ivy, Natalie, Calum, Amelia and Jubilee. We all miss him so much already here on earth, but we know he is resting (playing) in Heaven with his nephew, Alexander.
To celebrate a life well lived and a person well loved, there will be a memorial for Christian Thursday, November 3 from 4-7 p.m. at the Green Hill Beach Club, 1064 Green Hill Beach Rd., South Kingstown.
Friday, November 4, there will be a brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Ocean Mist followed by a paddle out at Green Hill Beach.
Final send off will be at 4:44.
All are welcome. Wear your Vans!
In lieu of flowers, do something kind for a stranger.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
