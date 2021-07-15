Laura Walsh

Laura (Owen) Walsh, 75, of North Kingstown, passed away on July 6, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late North Kingstown Fire Chief, Roger F. Walsh. Born in Huntsville, Alabama on September 29, 1945, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Jesse Owen.
Laura met her husband, Roger, while he was stationed at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. He proposed to her on April 1, 1963 and they were married on May 4 of that year. Laura worked for nearly 30 years for the world famous Red Rooster Tavern in North Kingstown.
She leaves her loving children, Roger F. Walsh, Jr. and his wife Jo-Ann of Westerly and Julie Walsh Doyle and her husband Michael Doyle, Esq. of Rockledge, FL. She was the cherished grandmother of Gwendolyn A. LeMaitre and Lillian E. LeMaitre, daughters of Julie. She is also survived by her brother Robert L. Owen and his wife Melissa of Madison, AL, brother in law R. Peter Henrikson of Warwick, brother in law Gordon M. Walsh and his wife Sharon of North Kingstown, and sister in law Carolyn P. Walsh of Keene, NH. She was predeceased by her siblings John H. Owen, Mary Helen Owen, and Joseph W. Owen.
Her Requiem Eucharist was held Friday, July 9, 2021 in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wickford.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Laura’s memory may be made to the North Kingstown Food Pantry, 445 School Street, North Kingstown, RI, 02852. http://www.nkfoodpantry.org/donate-now
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.