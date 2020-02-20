Dorothea Slater LaBelle, 98, passed away at her home in Newtown, Connecticut on February 8. She was born in Hamden on May 10, 1921. She was the daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Matthew A. Slater. She was married to Rouel H. LaBelle, who passed away in 1976. She is also predeceased by her sister, Marilyn Slater Hine, formerly of Florida, and her brother, Schuyler G. Slater, formerly of Charlestown, Rhode Island.
Dorothea graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1943 with a B.S. degree in Chemistry and from Yale University in 1948 with a M.S. degree in Public Health. During World War II, she served with the WAVES. She was a social worker at Southbury Training School until her retirement in 1975. She also received a M.S.W. degree in Social Work from the University of Connecticut in 1965.
Dorothea was a devotee of her profession and her community. She was involved in several local institutions such as the Woman’s Club, the Friends of Music, LARC, and the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. She was a lover of nature, animals, gardening and playing bridge. She was a communicant of both Trinity Episcopal Church of Newtown, and the Church of the Ascension in Wakefield, Rhode Island.
There will be a graveside ceremony at 11:00 AM, February 29. She will be buried next to her husband in his native town of Dayville, Connecticut at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be a Memorial Service for her in Newtown at Trinity Episcopal Church, 36 Main Street at 1:00 PM on May 9. Also, a service for her will be held at the Church of the Ascension at a later to be determined date.
Those wishing to make a charitable contribution in her name, may do so to one’s own local animal shelter.
St. Joseph Cemetery is located on Hartford Pike, Route 101, Dayville Connecticut. Funeral Arrangements are in the care of Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.