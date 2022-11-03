Stephen I. Owren, 78, of South Kingstown, formerly of Lexington, MA and Stuart, Fl, passed away peacefully in his own home in East Matunuck, Thursday, October 13, 2022, after a five-year battle with cancer. Steve was born in Cranston on August 12, 1944. Steve was predeceased by his mother and father Patricia Owren and Ivar Owren.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Joan (Durkin) Owren and five children. Stephanie J. Accaputo of Newport, Kristina U. Strom of South Kingstown, Rebecca O. Kinder of Bruceton Mills, WV, Erik I. Owren of Old Lyme, Ct and Kevin S. Owren of Westerly. Son-in-laws: Shawn R. Strom and Timothy H. Kinder. Daughter-in-laws: Brenda Owren and Charlotte Owren. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren: Miranda J. Accaputo, Matthew J. Accaputo, Megan P. Accaputo Smith, grandson-in-law Ryan Smith, Sean R. Breslin, Luke R. Strom, Addison K. Strom, Timothy S. Kinder, James E. Kinder, Hope R. Kinder, Jessica C. Kinder, Annalise M. Owren, Benjamin M. Owren, Stella J. Owren, Noah C. Owren, as well as great grandchildren Lucy J. Smith and Roy J. Smith. Steve was the brother of the late Suzanne O. Carcieri (2018). Steve leaves behind his brother John E. Owren and sister-in-law Gerri Owren of Saunderstown, as well as his brother David T. Owren of Coventry.
A wake was held October 17 at Avery-Storti Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial was held October 18 at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Wakefield. Burial took place at Saint Francis of Assisi Cemetery.
