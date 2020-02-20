James A. Farrell, Jr., Esq., 81, of Wakefield, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Gayle P. (DeForge) Farrell for 35 years. Born and raised in Providence, he was the eldest son of the late James A. Farrell, Sr. and late Margaret “Rita” C. (O’Neil) Farrell Dwyer.
Mr. Farrell spent his early years in Providence, attending Assumption School before graduating from La Salle Academy. Following high school, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Providence College. Mr. Farrell served his country honorably as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, on a Hercules and Hawk Missile site. Upon his return, Mr. Farrell was employed by Crawford & Company for many years, while earning his Law Degree from the New England School of Law. He resided and held his law practice in Warwick, then later in South Kingstown. Mr. Farrell was a well-known practitioner in Kent County and South County Courts. He was also a former resident of Roy Carpenter’s Beach, an avid golfer, and an active member of several local charitable and social organizations.
In addition to his wife Gayle, Mr. Farrell is survived by: his children Kelly J. Farrell (late husband, Lawrence P. Cuomo) and Sean J. Farrell (wife, Jana L.) from his first wife, Claudette J. Farrell; step-sons Ralph P. Nash (wife, Barbara) and Andrew W. Nash (Charnella Rosenthal); James and Gayle’s devoted friend, Anne Marie Charland; cherished grandchildren: Grace L. Farrell, Billy Rae Nash, Leslie L. Nash, Tricia A. Wadlington, Amber R. Rivero (wife, Vanessa); great-grandson Landon J. Rivero; and siblings: Margaret “Peggy” A. Feeney (late husband, John J. Feeney, Eileen M. Green (husband, John M.), Valerie J. DiIorio (husband, Anthony “Tony” J.), and Joseph K. Farrell. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and Gayle’s devoted friend, Anne Marie Charland.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 am in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. Burial with military funeral honors will follow in the RI Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Memory and Aging Program at Butler Hospital Foundation, Philanthropy, 300 Richmond Street, Providence, RI 02903 or to St. Peter’s by the Sea Food Pantry at 72 Central Street Narragansett, RI 02882 (401)783-4623 will be appreciated. For information and online condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
