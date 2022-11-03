Maureen T. Lapan, Ph.D., 90, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022 at Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini.
Maureen was Professor Emerita at Rhode Island College and Trinity College, Dublin Ireland.
Daughter of the late Frank R Lapan and Mabel E (Rielly) Lapan. Born in Providence Maureen was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School, received her bachelor’s degree in education from Rhode Island College in 1953, a master’s degree from Brown University, taught in Warwick middle schools, working on curriculum experimentation with poorly achieving junior high school students and completed her doctorate in Education at the University of Connecticut.
Upon joining the faculty of the Henry Barnard School of Education at Rhode Island College, she became engaged in civil rights related action research. Professor Lapan co-founded the Upward Bound Program to aid underprivileged children in achieving a college education. Upward Bound, over its first 35 years, saw a college acceptance rate of 99% and a 77% retention rate. As a response to Martin Luther King’s assassination, Dr Lapan helped conceive and co-found the Urban Education Center of Rhode Island. The Center provided opportunity to thousands of minorities and disenfranchised people. It was recognized by the United States Office of Education as one of the most innovative educational ideas in the country.
Dr. Lapan served as Professor of Foundations of Education and Director of Rhode Island College’s Curriculum Resources Center from 1966 through 1990.
She co-authored several books on Education with her dear friend and fellow faculty member Raymond Houghton, PhD including Education on the Brink, Learning and Intelligence, Questions from the Beyond and Images of Berkeley.
She also served as Historian of the International Berkeley Society and as guest lecturer for many years at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.
Maureen was a long-time resident of Lone Tree Point in North Kingstown, her passions in life included breeding pedigree Irish Red and White Setters, sailing Narragansett Bay and philanthropy of all kinds
She was a communicant at St Bernard’s Church, Wickford
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday Nov. 2nd in St. Bernard Church in North Kingstown with burial taking palce in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Providence.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Upward Bound Endowed Scholarship at the Rhode Island College foundation (https://www.ric.edu/give).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
