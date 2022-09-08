Meredith S. Walz

Meredith Stuart Walz passed away suddenly in his Wakefield, RI home on August 26, 2022 at the age of 66. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Macie Burdick Walz, and his cherished children Maggie and Arthur Walz, both residents of the South County area.
Meredith was born in Riverside, CT on February 25, 1956 to Peggy Beecher and Edgar Walz, who instilled in him an insatiable curiosity for how things work. This took root from an early age in his participation in the Boy Scouts.
After graduating from Greenwich High School, Meredith soon moved to Vail, Colorado, where he was an avid skier while working in the local resort area. There, he met and married his wife and their beautiful daughter arrived. The young family then moved to Macie’s ancestral home in Wakefield, welcomed their witty son, and settled into the local community surrounded by family.
Longtime members of the Dunes Club, Meredith and Macie shared a love for summer Sundays at the beach. He was also proud to say that he attended many live rock concerts featuring the greats including Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Aerosmith and the Grateful Dead.
Meredith had a passion for cooking and mechanics. He served for 10+ years as the chef of Alpha Xi Delta sorority at the University of Rhode Island and later as a dedicated and longtime mechanic for Senseco Marine in Quonset.
Meredith could fix anything with an internal combustion engine. He was fond of saying, “There are the way things are made to work and the way things want to work. It’s best to go with how they want to work.”
Meredith is survived by his immediate family, as well as his sister, Jenny Selby, of Mercer Island, WA, brother, Quentin Walz, of Camden, Maine. Meredith was predeceased by his big sister, Lydia Walz, whom, we are sure, is welcoming him with open arms.
Calling hours are planned for Saturday, September 10 from 12-2 p.m. at Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory- South County Chapel, located at 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A), Narragansett RI 02882 where guests will be invited to share the many incredible memories of Mere’s life. We will, no doubt, hear a lot about his kindness, terrific family and incredibly blue eyes. Formal attire is not required; dress comfortably, like Meredith would, and would want you to.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Meredith’s name to South County Hospital. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
