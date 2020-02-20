Philip E. Benoit Jr.

Philip Edward Benoit Jr (Phil) 91, formerly of Narragansett, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Cedar Crest Nursing Centre surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Rita A. (McCaughey) Benoit.
Born in Brockton, MA October 31, 1928, he was the son of the late Philip E .and Delia M. (Willette) Benoit.
Phil moved to RI with his family and graduated from St. Paul’s school in Cranston and attended La Salle Academy. He enlisted in the Army during WWII and spent most of his service as an MP in Kobe, Japan. Upon his discharge, he graduated from Dry Cleaning School in Silver Springs, Maryland. This led to a career as an owner/operator in New Life Cleaners in Cranston, RI for 22 years. In later years he worked and retired from the Town of Narragansett in the Recreation Dept.
On September 16, 1950 he married the love of his life, Rita McCaughey, and they were married for 57 years. Phil loved his family and was a devoted husband and father. They lived many years in Warwick before moving to Narragansett in 1966. He was instrumental in helping to bring girls’ softball to the Town of Narragansett and was a mentor/coach to many youth over the years. He was a former communicant of St. Catherine’s church in Warwick and St. Thomas More in Narragansett, RI.
Phil was an avid fisherman and found great enjoyment on his sport fishing boat The Greyling. He loved photography and would take pictures for community events and the Senior Living centers where he lived. He had great interest in drawing and was always looking to improve that talent. Singing with the Senior Choral group, “The Notables” brought him joy in his later years. He was a diehard Boston Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots fan.
Phil leaves his children Pamela Caswell (Robert) of Wakefield, RI; Denise Blanchard of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Sharon Greco of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Philip Benoit (Jeanie) of Sequim, WA; Kristin Corcoran (Rob) of Warwick, RI; his sister Carol Chadwick of Peace Dale, RI and many loving grandchildren, great - grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was Father in law of the late Josephine Ting Benoit and Christian Corcoran; Brother of the late Edward Benoit, Lorraine Chronley and Ann O’Brien; dear friend of the late Kathleen Clair.
Burial will occur later this year, with Military honors at Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, RI. A Celebration of Life commemoration will follow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
