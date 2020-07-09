Joseph F. Pouliot, Jr., 86, of South Kingstown, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Assunta “Sue” (Gallucci) Pouliot for 59 years. Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Pouliot, Sr. and Lois (Bowler) Pouliot.
Joe was known by all who met him as a loving, caring, dependable, and honest man.
Mr. Pouliot served honorably in the United States Air Force as a S/SGT. during the Korean War. He attended South Kingstown Schools and Johnson and Wales University. Mr. Pouliot and his wife, Sue, owned and operated the Ocean State Business Institute for 18 years, where he served as President and Treasurer. He was a Trustee, Reader, and Eucharistic Minister for St. Francis of Assisi Church. He was also a member of the SK Lions Club for over 30 years, where he served as President for 4 years; a member of the South County Hospital Corporation for 15 years, and a member of the SK Elks.
Joe was a member of the Pt. Judith Country Club for 40 years and most recently a member of the Pinecrest Golf Club. He loved the game and the many wonderful friends he made. He was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots and enjoyed watching the games with family members. He often told the coaches how to manage the players and the game!
Joe spent over 35 years serving customers at the Wakefield Branch Company, where he was often sought out because of his expertise in the building industry. He was known for his ever-helping hand in satisfying customers with large and small projects. For a short time, he worked as a bookkeeper at Kenyon’s Department Store.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Brenda Plasse and her husband Robert, Mark Pouliot, Jill Trautman and her husband Brady, and Michele Pouliot-Holland and her husband Christopher; his grandchildren, Christian (Samantha) and Michael Plasse, Tristan and Jamie Trautman, Alexa, Raffaella, Sabrina, and Christa Holland; and his sister Judith Taft (Donley). He was predeceased by his siblings Joan Tucker and Vincent Pouliot.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High St, Wakefield. Due to the current restriction’s attendance will be limited. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
