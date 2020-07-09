Holly S. Siart-Warner

Holly Sue Siart-Warner, 45, of North Kingstown, passed away unexpectedly on Friday June 26th.
Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of David and Debra (Andrew) Siart of Wakefield.
Holly has been employed for the Head Start Program in Rhode Island for the past 12 years, and she loved going to work every day to work with the children in the program. In her spare time she enjoyed photography and hiking, and she loved all things Disney.
Besides her parents, she is survived by two children Kaeleigh Warner and Derek Warner, and their father Christopher Warner, all of North Kingstown; her partner Marty Bragan of North Kingstown; a sister Sallene Gartland and her husband Joseph of North Kingstown; a brother David Siart and his wife Loralie Austin of Wakefield; her maternal grandmother Patricia Walker of Bangor, ME; two nieces Sarah and Lindsey; and three nephews, Nicholas, Christopher, and Brandon.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Teach for America, www.teachforamerica.org.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
