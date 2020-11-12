Angela M. Brousseau

Angela M. (Sherlock) Brousseau, 99, of Snug Harbor died November 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Brousseau.
Born in Pawtucket, to the late John F. and Mary (King) Sherlock, she lived in South Kingstown for 58 years. After raising her children Angela returned to the University of Rhode Island where she received her BS in Home Economics in 1971. She then taught in the Warwick Public School system for over 12 years retiring in June 1984.
Angela was a member of the National and Rhode Island Home Economics Associations, and RI Retired Teachers Association. She was a long-time member of the Snug Harbor East Matunuck Civic Association (SHEMCA) serving several terms as President, and a member of the Snug Harbor Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to travel, was an avid downhill and cross country skier and was a member of the Seagals Golf League and the Warwick Recreational Golf League. Angela also served her church, Saint Francis of Assisi in Wakefield as a member of its Finance Committee and the Saint Francis Renovation Fund.
She leaves five daughters, Paula B. Powell of Sterling, VA, Michelle Brousseau of South Kingstown, RI, Risa M. Mancillas of Carver, MA, Noelle K. Brousseau of South Kingstown, RI, and Justine H. Brousseau of Plymouth, MA; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Goulet of North Providence, RI, Allison Powell-Switaj of Annandale, VA, Jason Mancillas of Carver, MA, Alexandra J. Cavallaro of Redlands, CA, Melissa R. Kershner of Rochester, WA, Robert P. Cavallaro of Dedham, MA and Guliana B. Signorelli of South Kingstown, RI, and eight great grandchildren, Connor, Noah and Aidan Goulet, Zoe and Benton Powell-Switaj, Kaden and Jack Mancillas, and Gabrielle Kershner; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late William E. Brousseau, and the sister of the late Mary Frances Campbell, Martina Higgins, Helene Mainer, John, Edward, Gerald, Henry and Paul Sherlock.
Burial will be at Saint Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Due to COVID-19 concerns the burial will be private. For guestbook and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
