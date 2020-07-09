Glenn H. Brewer

Glenn Hall Brewer VMD (“PopPop”) of East Wakefield New Hampshire is with his Lord after a tragic accident on July 2. Born in Pennsylvania, he attended Owen J Roberts High School. He later graduated from Penn State followed by completing his veterinary degree at the University of Pennsylvania.
He opened his veterinary practice, Airport Animal Hospital, Warwick, RI during the blizzard of 1978, he continued there through January 2017, working faithfully.
Being an accomplished former collegiate runner, he enjoyed hiking in his beloved mountains of New Hampshire and Maine and other outdoor physical pursuits throughout his life. He also enjoyed chopping wood, stonewall building, and keeping people updated on the latest corny jokes. He found peace in the solitude of nature.
Throughout his life, he pushed himself to achieve his many goals, such as climbing Mount Chocoura two weeks prior to his passing.
He served his churches, Exeter Chapel and First Congregationalist Church of Ossipee faithfully in many capacities over the years. He also served as Chairman of the North Kingstown school committee as a staunch stalwart for his Conservative common sense beliefs.
He leaves behind Nancy L (Huling) Brewer, his much teased wife of 45 years and hiking buddy. He also leaves his five towering sons and their wives of whom he was very proud, Heath and Rachel, Nathan and Ashley, Joel and Raven, Ian and Jessica, and Shane and Megan. He loved and adored each of his 14 grandchildren, Zeke, Paige, Laila, Micah, Elijah, Aubrei, Landon, Jonah, Noah, Dusty, Easton, Jax, Zoey, and Maverick. He is survived by his siblings Heath Brewer, Theda DeHaas, and Kent Brewer of Pennsylvania. He was the brother of the late Monte Brewer & Wade Brewer.
His family is comforted by the assurance that Glenn is safely in the arms of Jesus, his Savior. A verse he recently took comfort in is John 16:33 “These things I have spoken to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.“
There will be a graveside service at noon Friday, July 10th at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
