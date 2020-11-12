William M. Halloran

William (Bill) M. Halloran, 86, of Narragansett, passed away on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Eileen (Hegarty) Halloran for 55 years, whom he would refer to as “the love of his life”. Born on October 23, 1934, in Providence, RI, Bill was the son of the late William T. and Katherine (Reilly) Halloran. He formerly lived in Warwick Neck for 38 years and summered in Point Judith from childhood until it became his full time residence in 2006.
He is survived by his loving and appreciative daughters, Sheila McPartlin and her husband, Richard, Michaela Otrando and her husband Brian, Colleen Villandry and her husband Kevin, and Aileen DeArruda and her husband Jay. Bill was affectionately known as Grandpa/Papa to Patrick and Jack McPartlin, Nathan Otrando, Katie and Michael Villandry, and Liam DeArruda. He was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Emily Halloran Otrando.
Bill is survived by his brothers Rev. Monsignor John Halloran and Edward Halloran. He was also the brother of the late Rev. Frederick Halloran and Ann Stone. As the respected and admired Uncle Billy, he was considered a legend by his numerous nieces and nephews, as he was always quick with a warm greeting and a firm, strong handshake or hug.
He attended Tyler School and graduated from La Salle Academy in 1953. He enlisted in the US Army from 1954-56. He then worked for the New England Telephone Company where he was a founding member of IBEW 2323 and was also a union shop steward. He retired after 34 years from NYNEX in 1996.
Bill was an eucharistic minister at St. Kevin’s Parish in Warwick and St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Narragansett where he also served as a greeter. He faithfully attended daily mass with Eileen and enjoyed singing the hymns as loud as he could!
It was not uncommon to find Bill exercising at the YMCA four times a week or puttering around his yard, standing on his roof while trimming the trees or hanging Christmas lights from the eaves, as he loved decorating for the holidays. St. Patrick’s Day was one of his favorites and you’d be sure to catch him dancing a jig while enjoying the Irish music. He loved sports and would often be seen on the sidelines of a grandchild’s game, as he was a lifelong avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots, which during gametime provided another excuse for the family to get together and enjoy each other’s company. Bill was fortunate to have taken numerous trips with his family, many of which to Disney, when he would say that he had as much fun as his grandchildren. A lot of time was spent soaking up the sun and salt air while working on his tan at the beach from as far back as when he was a young boy to then becoming a lifeguard at Scarborough and Olivio’s in the early 1950’s. Years later he would often be seen walking the Pier Wall with Eileen or relaxing at the family’s usual spot on Sand Hill Cove Beach near chair number 1. The past few years Bill was able to show off his artistic ability by painting “kindness rocks” which would be left to be found throughout the world and posted on Facebook in remembrance of his granddaughter, Emily. He was truly a loyal, family man and will be missed by all that loved him dearly.
Bill’s family understands and respects that due to covid restrictions not everyone can attend his final farewell. Visiting hours were held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI Wednesday, November 11th. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial and a celebration of Bill’s life on Thursday, November 12th at 10 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Narragansett. Private burial with military honors will be held at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be greatly appreciated in his honor to: Hasbro Children’s Hospital, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901 Attn: Gianna Cirella Fund For Sepsis Research (in remembrance of Emily). For guestbook and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
