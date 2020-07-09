Muriel E. Peabody

Muriel E. (Johnson) Peabody, age 94, passed away at her home on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin Peabody. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Mabel (Potter) Johnson.
Before moving to Wakefield in 2001, Muriel was a longtime resident of Warwick. She was a talented artist and painter.
Muriel is survived by her sister, Janet Goodwin of Lake George, NY and her granddaughter, Marlanea (Christopher) Peabody of Wakefield. She was the loving mother of the late Stephen Peabody and his wife, Holly Peabody; sister to the late Grace McDowell and Roger Johnson.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886, will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
