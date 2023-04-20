Catherine H. Goodrich, 45, of Hope Valley, passed away April 12, 2023. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Marianne L. (Ferayorni) Goodrich of Hope Valley.
Catherine worked in marketing administration in Providence, RI. She was a graduate of Southern New Hampshire University with a BA in marketing and a graduate of CCRI with an AS in Paralegal Studies.
Catherine enjoyed volunteering at dog rescues and shelters throughout Rhode Island. She had a big heart for all dogs and was a compassionate foster mom to many dogs over the years. She rescued her beloved family member “Dude” who she now walks in Heaven.
She loved a day at the beach and traveling to tropical destinations. Catherine loved fashion and was always in search of the next best designer handbag!
She leaves her loving siblings: Tracey A. Johnson-Mack of Warwick and Eric S. Johnson of Carrabassett, Valley, ME. Catherine dearly loved her two nephews, James Benjamin Hunnicutt and Cameron James Mack; her great-niece, Lylia Davies, and grandnephew Logan Hunnicutt.
Her Requiem Eucharist will be held Thursday, April 20 at 11 a.m. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 55 Main Street, Wickford. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery.
Calling Hours were held at the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford in North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the Animal Rescue of Rhode Island, P.O. Box 458, Wakefield, RI 02879 will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.