Alvin J. Noss, Jr., 106, of Slocum, died peacefully at home on June 30, 2020. He was the husband of the late Rosie M. (Wiley) Noss. Born in Slocum, he was a son of the late Alvin J. Noss, Sr. & Ellen K. (Goodrich) Noss.
Mr. Noss was an electrical engineer with Builders Iron Foundry for many years until his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII, being honorably discharged as 1stLieutenant. He was a member of Kingdom Christian Ministries.
He leaves his loving children: Lucille E. Noe (Thomas) of FL, Barbara R. Money (the late: Frank Money) of Foster, & Philip W. Noss (Joy) of Puyallup, WA. He was the cherished grandfather of Daniel Noe, Kristen Brown, Kaylee Boucek, Molly Noss Wang (Zi Hao Wang), Sarah Noss, Triona Noss, great-grandfather of Quentin Boucek & step great-grandfather of Payton Boucek and Anthony Boucek. He was the brother of the late Richard R. Noss & Robert G. Noss.
His funeral and burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery with Military Honors will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the North Kingstown Food Pantry, 445 School St., North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.