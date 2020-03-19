Peter Manning (a.k.a. Bubba) a Contractor and Partner in T.F. Manning Builders, surfer, artist, music lover and health nut died on March 13, 2020. Peter was a loving husband, father, brother, son-in-law, uncle, and devoted friend.
He was the 4th child of Barbara and Thomas Manning. His sisters-Jean Albert and Laure Manning called him Peter Potomus and loved to use him as a live baby doll. His love of collecting probably came from his uncle Jack (Barbara’s brother) who was an antique collector. Peter’s brother Tom and Peter took over their father’s building business. Peter’s father nicknamed him “sweet Pete” as he grew from a toddler because he was a sweet, kind kid. And grew into an adult who touched so many. Peter loved his work, being able to create and fix homes was especially satisfying to him.
Peter’s life was filled with adventure and laughter. Growing up in Bonnet Shores fostered a love of the ocean and solidified his decision to live a life near the ocean. In his early years he spent many hours exploring, bottle digging, collecting beer cans and eventually this lead him and his friends to become scuba divers.
Most of Peter’s friendships were lifelong. Glenn Anderson, Gregg Manning, Dave Robinson and his cousin John Manning all remained some of his closest relationships. In their twenties they could be found on the water diving, water skiing, sailing Gregg and Glenn’s sailboat, listening to Tommy’s record collection, or at a show in Providence watching a band perform.
Peter met his wife Michelle (Cohen) as a teenager, eventually, they married in 1995. Peter (a.k.a. Cupcake) was a loving and caring husband, who supported his wife by bringing to life anything she needed- an easel for her kindergarten class, designing a flannel board for storytelling, installing fish tanks in many different classrooms, building raised beds for their organic vegetable gardens. They shared a love of music, politics, and holistic living. Their home in Matunuck is filled with his creations like, fire pits made from old oil tanks, sculptures, birds houses, built in loft beds for the kids, artwork and surf boards.
As a father, Peter enjoyed creating adventures for his own children, their cousins and their friends. Whether he was taking them kayaking, digging clams, skateboarding, surfing, building an indoor swing there was always something to do or something in the works at his home.
Peter was able to keep his old friends while adding new ones. Charlie Wescott and Emilie Holland joined Peter’s close-knit group of friends. After Pete and Michelle had Emma and Caleb, they became good friends with Peter and Janet Sanderson. Pete and Pete could be found walking the beach with their dogs or hanging out building things together. The relationship starting with the first generation has passed onto the second generation through the children. In Pete, you couldn’t find a better neighbor whether he was playing with your children, loaning you a tool, or helping to jump start your car. Chances are if you knew him for even a short time he repaired or built something for you.
Given how Peter led his life, it is the families hope that rather than mourn Peter’s passing his friends will join them in celebrating his life at a party to be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to Children’s Health Defense-www.childrenshealthdefense.org an organization that was very close to Peter’s heart. For guest book and condolences please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
