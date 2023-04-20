Bridget L. Handley

Bridget Lee Handley (Miller) passed peacefully on April 13, 2023 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was encircled with love from her family and friends as she left for her eternal home on the wings of song and prayer.
So many loved Bridget for her warm personality and easy laugh. She was one who could always see the sunny side of life. And she was a woman of great faith. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her.
Bridget was born in Wakefield to Evelina Virginia Miller (Mazyck) and the late Eddie James Miller. She also leaves behind her husband, Jeremy Handley and their four children, Mahlik Handley and his wife Grace, Terell Handley and his fiancée Sophia Andrade, Tremayne Handley and Jhanai Handley. She is survived by her sisters LaTanya Miller and Rolanda Mazyck and their children LaKiesha Stromley and her son Jameson (known to Bridget as Fat Fat), Dominque Stromley, Ty Stromley and his wife Jenna, Kristy Ward and her husband Shawn, and her late brother Shawn Hazard and his son Xavier. She also leaves behind her mother-in-law Patricia Handley and her husband Anthony Pierannunzi and her best friend, Heidi Butler and her children, Darian and Kyra. Also mourning her passing are many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bridget worked as a registered CNA for 15 years and as a care advisor for Home Care of Rhode Island. Those who were under her care came to love her for her compassion, diligence and happy nature. She had a natural instinct for making her clients feel comfortable and valued.
Her family meant the world to her. She believed that each of their children was born with a special gift and it was the job of Jeremy and her to nurture that. She was also the best wife Jeremy could have ever asked for. As a family they hosted many gatherings of family and friends in their backyard with barbecues and cookouts, often finishing the day with everyone around the fire pit sharing family stories and laughter. Their home was a happy place to be.
It is hard to adequately describe what a vital and special woman Bridget was. She thought of everyone else first and she stood firm on the guiding principles of kindness and generosity. She was a woman of great strength facing life’s challenges with unwavering courage. She was a bright light and the world is just a bit dimmer without her. But we can be assured that heaven has gained a new and shining star.
The family would like to thank the intensive care staff at South County Hospital for their kindness to all of us during Bridget’s last days. Also we would like to thank Dr. Angela Taber for her dedication and compassionate care of Bridget as she battled cancer.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, April 20, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Avery Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, in Wakefield, RI. A service will follow from 12-1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Cholangiocarcinoma.org
For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com
