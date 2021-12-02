John H. Raposa, 73, of North Kingstown, formerly of Cumberland, died November 28, 2021 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the loving husband of Rebecca (Joslin) Raposa. Born in Lincoln, he was the son of the late John Raposa and Catherine P. (Hughes) Raposa Crawley. He was the father of the late Laurie A. Raposa.
John owned and operated Hughes Enterprises, Ltd. as a food broker for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, and spending time at his home in Florida, where he served on the condominium association board. He was a resident of Cumberland for 30 years before moving to North Kingstown. He will be remembered for his great wit and sense of humor.
He leaves his loving grandson, Nicholas B. Raposa, sister-in-law, Sharon A. Pelser and her husband Marvin of Exeter and his nieces and nephews: Andrew J. Pelser and his wife Rachel of Exeter, Jocelyn R. Borcuk and her husband Joshua of South Kingstown, Lauren M. Lanzoni and her husband Matthew of Lisbon, CT, Alicia M. Vorhes and her husband Sam of Ashaway, Ashley Joslin of Providence, two surrogate grandchildren, Andrew Fahy and Aidan Fahy, four grand-nephews and three grand-nieces. He was the brother-in-law of the late Clifford H. Joslin, III.
His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown. Burial in Mount St. Mary Cemetery will be private.
Friends may call from 10:00 to 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in John’s memory to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated.
