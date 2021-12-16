Janice A. Goodness

Janice A. (LeBer) Goodness, 83, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Roland L. Goodness for 65 wonderful years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Irvan E. and Eva M. (Malpas) LeBer; sister of Penny Phaneuf and the late Charles E. LeBer, and Barbara Bailey. She was the loving mother of Rhonda L. Hartman, (her late husband Craig Hartman), Doreen A. Payne (and her late husband Steven Payne); the cherished grandmother of Craig Hartman Jr. (wife, Amanda), Corey Hartman (wife, Jeanna), Nicole Brunhuber, and Jordyn Payne; and great-grandmother of Kaya, Cody, and Cayden.
Janice was the owner of J R Ceramics, teaching ceramics since the 1970s, and worked as a school bus monitor for the North Kingstown School Department for many years. She loved the Patriots, was a devoted Tom Brady fan, and was an avid golfer. Above all, she was a devoted wife to her loving husband, cherished mother and grandmother, and loyal friend. She will be missed dearly.
Her funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
